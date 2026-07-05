Watch: Hani Wants To Lean On Ha Seok Jin Amid Troubled Family Dynamics In 'Love On The Menu' Teaser

KBS2’s “Love on the Menu” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Ha Seok Jin plays Kim Moo Jin, a perfectly credentialed owner-chef of an Italian restaurant, while Hani plays Han Gyu Rim, a side-dish shop employee who maintains a bright spirit despite a difficult reality.

The newly released teaser begins with Han Gyu Oh (Bae Youn Kyu) feeling sorry for his eldest sister Han Gyu Rim, telling his second eldest sister Han Gyu Young (Park You Na), “Gyu Rim gave up college for you. She gave up her dreams so you could go to medical school.” However, Han Gyu Young coldly replies, “What dream does Han Gyu Rim have?” which is followed by a scene of Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) scolding her.

The teaser further piques intrigue about Han Gyu Oh’s mysterious life. Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh) tells their father Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo), “Don’t take that money. Do you know how he earned that money?” while a scene of the past shows Han Gyu Oh at the police station as a high school student. As Han Gyu Rim hugs her younger siblings, the text, “Are we family?” appears on screen.

As Han Gyu Young expresses her wishes for the chairman to be her father, Han Gyu Min (Kim Min Seo) also gives a judging look to their troublemaking father. When Han Seok Joong warns his daughter Han Gyu Rim about meeting the wrong man in life, Han Gyu Rim defends Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin), saying, “Moo Jin is different.” However, that trust appears to break through misunderstandings.

Eventually pushed to the edge, Han Gyu Rim states, “I can’t listen to your unreasonableness anymore. Don’t meddle in other people’s lives,” previewing the chaotic family and romantic dynamics to come.

Watch the teaser below!

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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Also watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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