Singer Bobby Kim Revealed To Have Welcomed His First Child

Singer Bobby Kim has become a father!

On July 5, Sports DongA reported that according to industry insiders, Bobby Kim had become a father last month.

In response to the reports, a source from his agency ATTRAKT Entertainment confirmed that Bobby Kim’s wife gave birth to their daughter last month. They added, “Both the mother and child are in good health.”

In 2022, Bobby Kim tied the knot with his non-celebrity wife. The artist is known for numerous hit songs including “Love… that guy,” “Falling In Love Again,” “Pine Tree,” and more.

Congratulations to Bobby Kim and his family!

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