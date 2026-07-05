Watch: Red Velvet Announces Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For 'Velvet Summer'

The wait is nearly over!

On July 6 at midnight KST, Red Velvet officially announced the date and details for their long-awaited comeback next month.

The group will be returning with a new summer mini album, “Velvet Summer,” on August 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Red Velvet’s first teaser video for “Velvet Summer” below!

While you wait for Red Velvet’s comeback, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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And watch Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

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