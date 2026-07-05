ATEEZ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 + Breaks Record For Most Top 10 Albums Of Any Group This Decade

ATEEZ has become the group with the most top 10 albums this decade on the Billboard 200!

On July 5 local time, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” had debuted at No. 1 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” is ATEEZ’s third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, following “THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL” and “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2.” It is also their ninth consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200, continuing an unbroken streak that began with “THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT” in 2022.

With a total of nine top 10s in the 2020s, ATEEZ has set a new record for the most top 10 albums of any group this decade—breaking a three-way tie with Stray Kids and TXT.

Additionally, ATEEZ achieved their biggest week yet in the United States with their new mini album. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” earned a total of 228,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on July 3, marking a new career high for the group.

The album’s total score consisted of 223,000 traditional album sales—marking a new personal record for ATEEZ and also making it the best-selling album of the week in the United States—and 5,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 4.96 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Congratulations to ATEEZ on their impressive new record!

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