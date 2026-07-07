3 Moments In Episodes 11-12 Of 'Love Class 3' That Made Us Believe In Romance Again

If you kept saying “finally!” during last week’s episodes of “Love Class 3,” you aren’t alone.

After all the stress, miscommunication, and idol chaos, episodes 11 and 12 finally gave the four leads a few wins and some very deserved moments of happiness. Feelings are being talked out and resolved, and there’s even a new couple brewing on the sidelines.

Of course, because this is still a K‑drama, the second things start looking up, you can’t help but wonder how long the peace will last, especially when the boys are already taking risks as idols-to-be in the same group.

But for now, focusing on the good, here are three major moments in episodes 11 and 12 that finally brought some sweet, wholesome love to “Love Class 3”:

Warning: spoilers up to episode 12 ahead.

1. Hyun Jae and Soo An face their feelings

After their dance practice video blows up, the company decides to capitalize on the attention and asks Hyun Jae (Saebyeol) and Soo An (Seo Ihan) to film more content together.

That’s how they end up going on a one‑on‑one trip, but Soo An’s still uncomfortable being with Hyun Jae alone in front of the camera because, in the past, he couldn’t tell what was for show and what was real. It’s the whole reason their relationship has been unclear and strained since they were contestants on the “Next Stage” idol competition show.

From the moment they leave, Hyun Jae is oddly insistent on filming everything and creating cute scenes that the fans would love. He even goes as far as creating fake situations, like acting surprised that Soo An packed snacks just for Hyun Jae, when it was actually Hyun Jae who packed them.

The ick of it all gets worse as it seems like Hyun Jae is forcing Soo An to do things just for the camera, the sorts of things that encourage the infamous “shipping” culture between them. It was all very much starting to feel like Soo An was totally right to try and distance himself from Hyun Jae, because it feels insincere and all just for show.

But a plot twist comes out of nowhere: Hyun Jae wasn’t filming any of it. Not a single moment. Hyun Jae confesses to Soo An that he wasn’t really filming at all during their time together.

It would seem Hyun Jae did this to encourage Soo An to open up and be more present with him. It certainly feels like a bit of a roundabout way to spend real, private time together, but it all works out in the end, and it seems Soo An caught on to what Hyun Jae was doing.

Both of them admit they were sincere with each other from the beginning, and whatever miscommunication and tension there was between them just dissolves.

The next day, they’re already sneaking kisses when no one is around and going off to eat lunch together.

It looks like these two are officially a couple, and thank goodness they were able to get over their very long era of unspoken feelings, mixed signals, and emotional whiplash.

It’s such a relief to see them finally being honest with each other, but it’s also a big risk. Being so open about their feelings means someone can find out, and that’s a high risk for their future as idols in the same group.

2. Jae Min confesses to Khun

Unfortunately, this long-awaited happy moment starts with a bad one: Khun’s (Petch Panutuch Saelee) stalker shows up in Korea.

The reveal comes when Khun arrives at the company and receives a gift, which he quickly realizes is not from a well-meaning fan but from his persistent stalker, who has presumably come to Korea from Thailand to follow him.

Already thrown from the creepy gift, Khun runs into a group of pushy fans right when he walks outside.

Just as he’s getting circled by the fans, he’s rescued by a costumed person who turns out to be Jae Min. Jae Min had been waiting outside the company dressed in a dog costume to surprise Khun and confess his feelings, but the crowd of fans ruined it.

When they get far enough away from the horde of girls, Jae Min gives Khun a gift and tells him to go while he holds off the fans. It’s a very K-drama rom-com moment, and Jae Min is Khun’s knight in shining armor (the armor being the adorable dog costume).

The confession might not have played out the way Jae Min had imagined, but Khun eventually opens Jae Min’s gift. The gift? A t-shirt and a handwritten confession letter, written in Thai. Writing in Thai without knowing the language is no easy task, so major bonus points go to Jae Min for the effort and thoughtfulness.

The t-shirt might also be a nod to one of their very first encounters and what started their relationship. If you remember, in the first couple of episodes, Khun accidentally gets Jae Min’s shirt dirty during lunch at school. Khun repays him later with a new shirt that turns out to be way too expensive, unintentionally putting Jae Min in his debt. If the shirt is intended to reference their funny origin story, that’s so sweet.

When Khun and Jae Min meet eyes at the office the next day, they’re wearing their matching t-shirts, which thankfully no one else seems to notice. The fewer suspicious eyes on them, the better. Hopefully, they can stay in their safe, happy bubble for a while.

It was another very bumpy road to romance for these two, but they made it. Alas, their bumpy road probably isn’t entirely over just yet.

3. A new couple emerges (and it’s GL!)

Two side characters might be getting their main‑character moment, and those side characters are the super sweet Ye Eun (Kim Ye Eun) and the iconic Stella.

Ye Eun has been shown a few times already, but her full story hasn’t been explored yet. What is known is that she is a trainee and Soo An’s reliable close friend. They’ve both struggled together to make it in the idol industry, but while Soo An is finally having some luck with his potential debut, Ye Eun is still trying to get her start.

When Ye Eun is crying alone after what sounds like another setback in her career, Stella shows up beside her, offering something to wipe her eyes.

They meet again soon after, and this time, Ye Eun musters up the courage to ask Stella to dinner. The way they look at each other gives very clear romantic vibes, so here’s hoping a little slice of GL is in the show’s future.

Start watching “Love Class 3” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “Double Helix,” “The Prosecutor’s Proposal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” and “A Winter Sun Wakes the Wind in Spring Hills’ Dream.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’