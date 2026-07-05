ITZY's Ryujin Makes Surprise Cameo In 'Reborn Rookie' Finale

ITZY’s Ryujin made a surprise appearance in the final episode of JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie”!

“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

On July 5, the hit drama aired its highly-anticipated series finale, and to viewers’ delight, Ryujin made a surprise cameo as herself towards the end of the episode.

Spoilers

The final episode of the drama ended with a shocking twist: just when it seemed that everything and everyone had returned to their rightful places, another crisis was waiting around the corner for Hwang Jun Hyun. When Kang Yong Ho caught his daughter Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung) kissing Hwang Jun Hyun, he raced angrily in their direction, leading to another soul-swapping collision.

This time, however, Ryujin accidentally walked right into the collision as well, causing the unfortunate idol to magically swap souls with Hwang Jun Hyun. What ensued was a comic scene in which Hwang Jun Hyun—now in Ryujin’s body—began laughing in shocked disbelief that this had happened to him a second time.

Meanwhile, a bewildered Ryujin—now in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body—struggled to process what was going on.

Then, when her staff attempted to lead Hwang Jun Hyun away, thinking he was Ryujin, the real Ryujin attempted to prove her identity by dancing to some of ITZY’s most famous choreography.

The result was a hilarious moment in which actor Lee Jun Young, who originally debuted as a member of U-KISS, reminded everyone he was once an idol by performing the iconic shoulder dance from ITZY’s smash hit “WANNABE.”

Watch the final episode of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below!

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