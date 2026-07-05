Watch: Kim Hye Joon Unboxes Light Stick And Photocards Of Her Future Boss In 'My Bias, My Boss' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has released a special “light stick unboxing” teaser!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Kim Hye Joon will star as Nam Da Reum, the devoted fan who gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), while Kang Hoon will play Apello CEO Kang Ha Gi, who finds himself losing his usual composure because of a rookie employee.

The new teaser starts out like an ordinary fan unboxing video, with Nam Da Reum excitedly opening her newly purchased D.N.X. light stick, which she says was “really hard to get.” Next, Nam Da Reum happily checks out her new photocards of Lee Chan—only to be confused when there is a random photo of Kang Ha Gi mixed in.

“What is this?” she asks, before carelessly tossing it to the side. “It must have been included by mistake at the factory.”

At the end of the video, Nam Da Reum declares, “Everyone, I’ve decided to go to [Lee Chan]’s side. I got a job at Apello!” As she shows off her new employee ID, she goes on, “I’m going to walk the path of a successful fan who personally supports [Lee Chan’s] future.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Joon in her film “Sinkhole” on Viki below:

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