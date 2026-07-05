KCM And His Wife To Hold Belated Wedding Ceremony

Five years after legally registering his marriage, KCM has announced his plans for a wedding ceremony!

On July 6, KCM’s agency A2Z Entertainment announced, “KCM will be holding his wedding on October 4 at 5 p.m. at Sebitseom Floating Island in Seoul.”

KCM remarked, “I’m happy to be able to keep the promise I made to my wife 14 years ago.” He went on, “This is all thanks to my wife, who steadfastly endured difficult times with me, and our three children, who have made it possible for me to find courage in every moment.”

“I am preparing this wedding as an occasion to convey my determination to live the rest of my life for my family, as well as to express my gratitude to those precious to me,” continued KCM. “I’m also sincerely grateful to my fans, who have given me their unchanging support for a long time.”

KCM and his wife Bang Ye Won welcomed their first daughter in 2012. At the time, they were unable to hold a wedding due to a number of personal factors, including KCM’s military service and business failures. In 2021, the couple legally registered their marriage, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only held a small ceremony with their close family. At the time, KCM promised his wife that they would eventually hold a formal wedding.

After registering their marriage, the couple welcomed a second daughter in 2022 and a new son in 2025.

Watch KCM and his family on “The Return of Superman” on Viki below:

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