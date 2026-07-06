Ahn Bo Hyun Goes Undercover Abroad To Catch A Suspect In “Flex X Cop 2”

“Flex x Cop” Season 2 has unveiled the first stills of Ahn Bo Hyun in character!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Jin Yi Soo, who stepped down from his position as chairman to become a full-fledged detective, is known for his extraordinary approach, even deploying his private jet to solve cases. In Season 2, he will continue working as a detective on the violent crimes unit while maintaining his signature chaebol flair.

The newly released stills show Jin Yi Soo traveling overseas to apprehend a suspect. After infiltrating a local restaurant in Mexico, he disguises himself as a mariachi musician, wearing a sombrero and a traditional mariachi suit.

Despite the tense situation, Jin Yi Soo calmly plays the guitar and never loses his relaxed smile, even when threatened by a suspect.

The production team said, “When Ahn Bo Hyun arrived on set, it felt as though the world of ‘Flex x Cop’ had come to life. It was a moment that truly demonstrated why the character Jin Yi Soo is considered Ahn Bo Hyun’s signature role.”

They continued, “Driven by his special affection for the ‘Flex x Cop’ series, Ahn Bo Hyun gives his all every moment on set. His passion for delivering even greater entertainment and excitement than the previous season is extraordinary. In Season 2, viewers can look forward to seeing Jin Yi Soo in action as he transforms into a superstar among detectives. Please look forward to it.”

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki:

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