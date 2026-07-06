Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Feel Rising Tension In New Film “HOPE” Posters

Upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled new character posters!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality.

The newly released posters boldly incorporate behind-the-scenes stills and character images from the set.

The first set of posters, designed using photographs taken by cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo, showcases Hwang Jung Min as Bum Seok and Jung Ho Yeon as Sung Ae in focused moments, capturing their strong presence.

Another poster shows Sung Gi (Zo In Sung) leaning against a truck with a dense forest as the backdrop alongside a group of youths.

Another set of posters vividly portrays a tense moment involving three individuals who are trying to defend Hopo Port from an unidentified presence.

The images capture the dynamic actions of three characters: Bum Seok, a branch office chief seeking to protect villagers; Sung Ae, a police officer who aims a gun at those who have crossed the line; and Sung Gi, a young man who heads into the mountains in pursuit of a monster that attacked the village.

“HOPE” is set to hit theaters on July 15.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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