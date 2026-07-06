Park Ji Hyun Can’t Take Her Eyes Off Seo In Guk In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

The newly released stills show Cha Ji Yoon revealing her undeniable feelings toward Kang Si Woo.

In the stills, Kang Si Woo is seen taking a brief break in the product exhibition room, leaning back in a chair while wearing headphones. Cha Ji Yoon, who happens to notice him, stops in her tracks and looks at him.

Cha Ji Yoon quietly watches Kang Si Woo’s sleeping face, unable to look away. Even in her subtle actions, her growing affection for him is clearly conveyed, capturing her sense of excitement.

In the following stills, Cha Ji Yoon and Kang Si Woo are shown discussing an upcoming project. Even while talking about work, Cha Ji Yoon repeatedly finds herself unable to take her eyes off Kang Si Woo.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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