KARD Announces Plans For Disbandment

KARD will be going their separate ways.

On July 6, the group’s agency DSPmedia posted the following statement:

Hello, This is DSPmedia.

First and foremost, we would like to sincerely thank HIDDEN KARD for your unwavering love and support for KARD throughout the years.

KARD will release their first album “Where To Now? (Part.2) : NOWHERE” on July 28, followed by a world tour.

After careful and thoughtful discussions with all four members, we have mutually agreed that this album and tour will mark the conclusion of KARD’s journey as a group.

We would like to once again express our heartfelt gratitude to HIDDEN KARD for standing by KARD every step of the way.

We also hope you will continue to support and encourage each member as they begin the next chapter of their individual journeys.

The members have poured their hearts into preparing this album and tour, and we sincerely hope these final activities will become cherished memories for HIDDEN KARD.

We kindly ask for your continued love and support until the very end as KARD shares one final chapter with you in the way only they can.

Thank you.