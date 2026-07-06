Watch: Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Navigate An Alien Invasion In New Film “HOPE” Trailer

Upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled a main trailer!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality.

The international main trailer begins with accounts from residents of Hopo Port who say they witnessed a monster attacking their village. In Hopo Port, which is isolated from the outside world without any reinforcements, aliens appear before Bum Seok, Sung Ae (Jung Ho Yeon), and Sung Gi (Zo In Sung), who are trying to protect the village. The trailer then shifts into full motion, delivering explosive energy with an original narrative and unpredictable pacing.

Watch the full teaser below!

“HOPE” is set to hit theaters on July 15.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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