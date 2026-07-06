Jung Jun Won, Lee Sang Yi, And More Are Determined To Track Down Assassin Kong Hyo Jin In New Drama “A Bona Fide Killer”

“A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled new stills of characters involved in uncovering Kong Hyo Jin’s secret identity!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The stills show the Not Today investigative reporting team and the Nambu Police Station Violent Crimes Unit 2 tracking the legendary sniper Kingfisher. Not Today’s veteran reporter Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) and rookie reporter Koo Hae Na (Han Chae Rin) carry out an unpredictable reporting journey, while Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) and Beom Seong Hun (Choi Woo Sung) of Nambu Police Station narrow the investigative net through teamwork as they work to catch Kingfisher.

Kwon Tae Sung is known for diving headfirst into dangerous situations without hesitation, consistently landing exclusive stories. He once worked as a reporter specializing in Kingfisher, neither blindly idolizing the sniper nor branding her as a mere criminal. However, after an undisclosed incident, he stopped all reporting and is thrown into confusion by Kingfisher’s sudden return.

Koo Hae Na follows her direct supervisor Kwon Tae Sung with unwavering enthusiasm. In unpredictable field reporting situations, the two face a series of incidents together, showcasing a distinct senior-junior dynamic.

Lieutenant Lee Dong Jin of Nambu Police Station’s Violent Crimes Unit 2 is an ace detective who goes directly to the scene and is known for maintaining a high arrest rate. Having once experienced a deep sense of helplessness during a previous Kingfisher case, he cannot understand the public’s admiration and fascination with the sniper. He has deep empathy for the suffering of crime victims and is committed to the reopened Kingfisher investigation.

Beom Seong Hun is the youngest member of the Violent Crimes Unit 2 and Lee Dong Jin’s loyal partner. He not only acts as Lee Dong Jin’s reliable right-hand man in pursuing the shared goal of capturing Kingfisher but also occasionally moves the investigation forward with simple questions that help break through investigative dead ends.

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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Also check out Lee Sang Yi in “The Village Barber”:

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