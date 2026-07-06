Park Se Young, Han Go Eun, And Jeon No Min Have A Tense Family Dinner In Upcoming Drama 'Family Register'

MBC’s upcoming weekday drama “Family Register” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released stills capture Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young), Na Se Ri (Han Go Eun), and Cha Min Ki (Jeon No Min) having dinner together at a high-end restaurant. At first glance, the scene appears to depict an ordinary, happy family moment, but the subtle tension between the three characters sparks curiosity about the story.

The three characters are gathered to celebrate Cha Min Ki’s birthday. What draws attention is the stern facial expression of Cha Min Ki’s daughter Na Ji Ni. Cha Min Ki is the head of a production company and a former television drama producer. He is a man who has remained devoted to his wife Na Se Ri, protecting their love despite public criticism while also harboring deep affection for his daughter. He has also been Na Ji Ni’s strongest source of support as she endured years of living with indelible wounds and stigma.

However, at the dinner held to celebrate her father’s birthday, Na Ji Ni appears to be suppressing complicated emotions rather than smiling. In particular, the cold look she directs toward her mother reveals lingering resentment, frustration, and a deep emotional rift that has yet to heal.

On the other hand, Na Se Ri exudes elegance in a striking red dress. Despite public criticism, she turned her love with Cha Min Ki into what became known as “the romance of the century” while maintaining her position as a cellist with the National Symphony Orchestra. However, when confronted with her daughter’s icy gaze, she is unable to hide her own complicated emotions and worries.

Cha Min Ki also seems to sense the subtle tension between his wife and daughter. As he blows out the candles on his birthday cake, he makes an effort to lighten the mood. The natural affection between Cha Min Ki and Na Se Ri stands in sharp contrast to the cold atmosphere between Na Ji Ni and her mother.

The conflicting gazes exchanged during what appears to be an ordinary family birthday celebration hint that cracks are beginning to form within the family. Viewers are left wondering what lies behind the strained relationship between Na Ji Ni and Na Se Ri and what turmoil lies ahead for their family.

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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And Jeon No Min in “The Third Marriage”:

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