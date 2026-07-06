SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan And Joshua Confirmed To Make Fall Unit Debut

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Joshua are teaming up for a new unit!

On July 6, Xportsnews reported that Jeonghan and Joshua will be debuting as a new unit in October.

In response to the report, PLEDIS Entertainment told Dispatch, “Jeonghan and Joshua are preparing with the goal of making a unit debut in October.”

This will be the next duo under SEVENTEEN to debut following JxW (Jeonghan X Wonwoo), HxW (Hoshi X Woozi), CxM (S.Coups X Mingyu), DxS (DK X Seungkwan), and V8 (Vernon and The8).

Jeonghan was recently discharged from the military on June 25 after being the first member to enlist earlier in September 2024.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki

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