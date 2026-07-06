Park Ji Hyun Visits Seo In Guk's House In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released stills show Cha Ji Yoon visiting the home of her boss, Kang Si Woo. While the visit is for work-related reasons, the fact that Cha Ji Yoon is the first guest ever to visit Kang Si Woo’s house adds to the subtle tension between the two.

In the photos, Kang Si Woo wears a gentle smile as he prepares tea for Cha Ji Yoon. His smile, which seems to appear involuntarily in response to every single one of Cha Ji Yoon’s facial expressions, hints at the changes in his feelings.

Cha Ji Yoon discovers something unexpected while at Kang Si Woo’s home. What exactly she finds, and how Kang Si Woo reacts, will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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