Jin Kyung, Ryu Seung Soo, And More Introduce The Complex Families Behind Ha Seok Jin And Hani In “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has shared new stills of its supporting characters!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The newly released stills spotlight four key characters who will serve as the emotional pillars of the drama: Jang Hoon Tae (Kwon Hae Hyo), Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun), Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo), and Hong Ok Sun (Jin Kyung).

Kwon Hae Hyo plays Jang Hoon Tae, the chairman of a fashion company and a refined gentleman. After struggling to move on following the death of his first wife, he finds happiness again by marrying Go Yoon Hee. A devoted husband and dependable father, he exudes warmth and quiet strength behind his gentle smile.

Yoon Yoo Sun portrays Go Yoon Hee, a woman carrying deep emotional scars. Forced to leave behind her three children after her former husband unilaterally demanded a divorce, she begins a new chapter of her life after marrying Jang Hoon Tae. However, her longing for her children and the guilt she carries continue to weigh heavily on her heart.

Ryu Seung Soo takes on the role of Han Seok Joong, the carefree patriarch of the Han family. After divorcing his first wife and remarrying, he unexpectedly finds himself abandoned when his second wife causes trouble and disappears. Despite the setbacks, Han Seok Joong remains an optimist who dreams of turning his life around. In the newly released stills, however, his unusually somber expression hints that something has gone terribly wrong.

Jin Kyung stars as Hong Ok Sun, a self-made CEO who built a successful conglomerate from the ground up. Although she projects a strong and authoritative presence, she is also a deeply devoted mother to her son, Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin). Even in simple attire, her elegance and unwavering gaze convey the weight and dignity of her character.

The stills show Han Seok Joong, Han Gyu Rim’s father, sharing a meal with Hong Ok Sun, Kim Moo Jin’s mother. The unexpected meeting raises curiosity about the hidden connection between the two that extends beyond their children’s relationship.

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Kyung in “My Youth” below:

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