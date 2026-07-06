Jo Han Sun Is More Ruthless Than Ever As He Seeks Revenge Against Lee Dong Wook In “A Shop For Killers 2”

Jo Han Sun is returning for a final showdown with Lee Dong Wook in “A Shop for Killers 2”!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released stills capture Jo Han Sun as Bale, Season 1’s ultimate villain and a key force within the global mercenary organization Babylon. The scars left on his face after his fierce battle with Jin Man, paired with his cold, unreadable expression, create an intimidating aura that sets him apart. Now driven by an even stronger desire for revenge against Jin Man, Bale returns more ruthless and relentless than ever, foreshadowing an even greater threat this season.

Describing his character, Jo Han Sun said, “Bale is someone who charges toward a single goal like a racehorse.”

He continued, “In Season 1, he pursued only what interested him with lifeless eyes. In Season 2, however, he has a clear target—Jin Man. The biggest difference is that he now races forward with his eyes fixed on that one objective.”

Jo Han Sun also teased even more refined action scenes, saying, “Many viewers loved Bale’s dagger action in Season 1, and it will continue in Season 2. I trained much more extensively to deliver action that is even more concise and razor-sharp.”

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

In the meantime, watch Jo Han Sun on “Stove League” below:

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