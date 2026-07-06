Shin Ye Eun Shares A Heartfelt Wish With Lee Jae Wook In “Doctor On The Edge”

“Doctor on the Edge” has shared new stills ahead of its new episode!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Spoilers

Previously, Do Ji Eui found himself in crisis after being falsely accused of making a misdiagnosis. Despite Yook Ha Ri’s comfort and support, a new controversy over alleged medication use pushed the already struggling doctor to his breaking point. The episode ended with Do Ji Eui admitting, “It’s getting too hard to hold on. I’m terrified of this island,” after learning that his suspension was under review, heightening anticipation for what lies ahead.

With the possibility of Do Ji Eui’s suspension casting a shadow over their relationship, the newly released stills further amplify the emotional tension. The Christmas tree set up in one corner of the public health clinic is revealed to be Yook Ha Ri’s heartfelt excuse to spend time with Do Ji Eui. Taking advantage of the opportunity, she shares one heartfelt wish with him as he endures his difficult circumstances. Yook Ha Ri’s bright smile, warm enough to help him momentarily forget his worries, and Do Ji Eui’s tear-filled eyes as he is moved by her sincerity leave viewers wondering what heartfelt conversation the two share.

Another set of stills teases a new crisis involving Hwang Shin Hye (Joo In Young). After noticing alarming symptoms when Hwang Shin Hye visits the clinic, Do Ji Eui immediately examines her condition. However, despite his concern, Hwang Shin Hye appears uncomfortable, as if she does not want her condition to be discovered. What is the hidden pain the nurse has been concealing and why has she kept it a secret?

Episode 11 of ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” airs on July 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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