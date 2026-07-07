Jung Eun Chae Is Ahn Bo Hyun’s Former Police Academy Instructor Turned Detective Partner In “Flex X Cop 2”

“Flex x Cop” Season 2 has unveiled the first stills of Jung Eun Chae in character!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Joo Hye Ra is the “devil instructor” who once gave trainee Jin Yi Soo a hard time during their days at the police academy. Now, she returns as his investigative partner.

In the newly released stills, Jung Eun Chae fully embodies the role of a veteran detective on the violent crimes unit. She effortlessly pulls off a sharply tailored police uniform and a boyish black leather jacket, exuding cool, understated charisma.

The production team said, “The moment we first met Jung Eun Chae, we knew she was Joo Hye Ra herself. Not only does she have the visual appeal that blends handsome and beautiful qualities, but her layered charm—cool on the outside yet passionate underneath—was exactly what we were looking for in Joo Hye Ra.”

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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