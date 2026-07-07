Ha Seok Jin And Hani Capture Their Most Radiant Moment Of Love In “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has shared a new poster!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The poster captures the most radiant moment shared by restaurant owner-chef Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim, a market side-dish shop employee. It captures the excitement and freshness of first love.

In the poster, Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim appear reminiscent of a couple about to get married. Han Gyu Rim wears a veil, and the two hold a bouquet together while smiling brightly. Their gazes convey the excitement unique to first love and their sincere desire to spend the rest of their lives together.

In particular, the warm atmosphere created by the combination of the bouquet, veil, and sunlight suggests that the time the two spent together was the happiest and most beautiful season of their lives, further emphasized by the tagline, “Even if we return, in the end, we will shine brightly.”

The production team said, “Through the flower bouquet poster, we wanted to capture the moment when the two were happy with a single photograph. The scene featuring the veil, flowers, and warm sunlight together symbolizes the time when they were each other’s most radiant season. Please look forward to the deep emotional journey that actors Ha Seok Jin and Hani will create.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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