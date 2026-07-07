Cha Woo Min Shows Off His Multi-Talented Charm As K-Pop Idol, Actor, And Fashion Director In New Drama “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled the first glimpse of Cha Woo Min in character!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her long-time bias, and the company’s boss Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Cha Woo Min takes on the role of Lee Chan, a member of idol group D.N.X who is also active as an actor. Lee Chan is a versatile entertainer who has mastered singing, sports, playing instruments, foreign languages, and acting, and he is a superstar with 10 million followers. Based on his strong interest in fashion, he founded fashion platform Appello with his friend Kang Ha Gi and currently works as both an actor and Appello’s fashion director.

While continuing his busy activities, Lee Chan experiences a new emotional shift after he happens to discover that Appello’s new employee Nam Da Reum is a longtime fan of his. His gratitude toward his fan gradually develops into curiosity about Nam Da Reum, teasing at how their relationship will unfold.

The stills capture Lee Chan’s activities across various fields, from K-pop idol to actor and fashion director. After debuting as a member of D.N.X, Lee Chan’s journey as a leading actor and Appello’s fashion director draws attention.

Cha Woo Min devoted himself to preparing for the role by consistently taking dance lessons and practicing to perfect D.N.X’s performances in the series. Anticipation is building for Cha Woo Min’s new transformation as he showcases not only his appeal as an actor but also the charm of an idol through this project.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Cha Woo Min in “Study Group” below:

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