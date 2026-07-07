Kim Hye Soo And Kim Ji Hun Are A Seemingly Perfect Influencer Couple In New Drama “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has teased the chemistry between Kim Hye Soo and Kim Ji Hun!

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, and Kim Jae Chul, “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy that unfolds as spiraling chain reactions take place when a popular influencer couple, who has sold the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Kim Hye Soo plays Kyung Hee while Kim Ji Hun plays Jae Hong, a beloved influencer couple.

The stills show Kyung Hee, the successful CEO of an interior design company and a popular influencer. She showcases the image of a successful career woman with her sophisticated and confident appearance, while another still captures her lost in deep thought, creating a completely different atmosphere.

As Kyung Hee faces an unexpected crisis at the peak of her success, attention is focused on what choice she will make as she struggles to protect the life she has built from falling apart.

Meanwhile, Jae Hong is Kyung Hee’s younger husband. In one still, he is smiling as though enjoying a relaxed daily life in a luxury residential neighborhood, while another image shows him standing with a frozen expression as if he has encountered a shocking scene in the middle of the night.

A key point to watch will be how Jae Hong, who harbors a secret even from his wife, changes as he becomes caught up in the incident.

Their chemistry has also drawn attention, with Kim Hye Soo sharing, “At some point, I found myself watching the monitor and seeing Jae Hong himself. I was so happy to see a new side of Kim Ji Hun.”

Kim Ji Hun added, “Kim Hye Soo always came prepared to deliver performances beyond what was written in the script, so every time we worked together, we were able to create even greater synergy.”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is set to premiere on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Soo in “Default” on Viki below:

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And Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil”:

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