Kim Hye Joon In Talks + Kang Ha Neul Reported To Star In New Medical Drama

Kang Ha Neul and Kim Hye Joon may star as the leads in a new drama!

On July 7, a media outlet reported that Kim Hye Joon is set to star in MBC’s upcoming drama “Mind Doctor” (literal title) alongside Kang Ha Neul, who was reported to take on the male lead earlier in March.

In response to the reports, a representative from Kim Hye Joon’s agency Management mmm said that the actress has received an offer to join the cast of the drama and is positively reviewing the role. Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul’s side has yet to respond to the casting news.

Based on a web novel, “Mind Doctor” follows the story of a genius surgeon with no emotions who experiences a shocking incident, abandons everything, and begins working in psychiatry.

Kang Ha Neul is reported to play Lee Si Chan, a psychiatry resident who goes through a troubled period as an intern, while Kim Hye Joon is in talks to portray the female lead, a psychiatrist.

“Mind Doctor” is aiming for a premiere next year. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Joon in her film “Sinkhole” below:

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Also check out Kang Ha Neul in “Yadang: The Snitch”:

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