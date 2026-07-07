Song Kang Transforms Into A Perfectionist Pianist In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new stills featuring Song Kang!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Song Kang plays Kang Bi Oh, a perfectionist who consistently ranks at the top of both his academics and piano studies. Rather than relying solely on his natural talent, Kang Bi Oh dedicates himself to relentless practice. Thanks to his exceptional ability and hard work, he is recognized by renowned classical musicians in Korea and abroad as the next-generation pianist destined to lead Korea’s classical music scene, despite being only 17 years old.

Despite the admiration he receives from countless people, Kang Bi Oh carries an unfulfilled longing. He has never once received praise from the one person whose recognition he desires most—his grandfather, a world-renowned conductor. His earnest determination to one day earn his grandfather’s approval becomes the driving force that keeps him pushing forward without ever giving up.

Kang Bi Oh’s life, which has revolved entirely around the piano, begins to change after he meets transfer student Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young). Choi Jeong Yo effortlessly surpasses everything Kang Bi Oh has spent years building, forcing him to confront limitations he has never experienced before while also opening the door to a world he never knew existed. Viewers are eager to see how Kang Bi Oh’s encounter with Choi Jeong Yo will transform both his life and his music.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Kang Bi Oh’s exemplary school life. He is seen fully immersed in piano practice and analyzing sheet music even during breaks, highlighting how every moment of his day revolves around music.

His impassive reaction even as he accepts an award suggests that winning accolades has become an ordinary part of his life.

His practice journal also draws attention. It records an astonishing 9 hours and 30 minutes spent practicing nothing but the piano. Yet despite the lengthy session, he remains dissatisfied, leaving himself the note, “The cadenza is a mess. Start over from the beginning.” The entry reflects Kang Bi Oh’s relentless pursuit of perfection and unwavering dedication to delivering flawless performances.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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