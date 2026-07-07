Jo Hye Joo, Kim Do Wan, Lee Joon Hyuk, And More Bring Diverse Charms To New Drama “Spooky In Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Amid the love triangle involving Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), and Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu), the stills showcase the supporting characters who become entangled with them.

Jo Hye Joo takes on the role of Cheon Ha Ri, a member of the royal family of Reina Hotel & Resort Group. Cheon Ha Ri is Cheon Yeo Ri’s cousin from a collateral branch of the family and is in a disadvantageous position in the succession race. Harboring feelings of inferiority and a complex toward Cheon Yeo Ri, she watches for an opportunity to take her place.

Kim Do Wan plays professional golfer Park Seung Jae, Cheon Ha Ri’s fiancé and the only son of a family at the top of South Korea’s power elite. Park Seung Jae, who holds a grudge against prosecutor Ma Gang Wook over a past legal dispute, forms a tense confrontation with Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook alongside Cheon Ha Ri.

Kim Seo Ra plays Song Hee Won, the vice chairwoman of CL Hotel & Resort Group. With a gentle appearance and a determined personality, Song Hee Won is a character who lives while hiding a secret about her son Kang Min Hwan.

Lee Joon Hyuk takes on the role of Bong Ji Wook, the general manager of Reina Hotel. As a capable professional responsible for the hotel’s overall operation, Bong Ji Wook closely assists CEO Cheon Yeo Ri while secretly developing a sense of closeness with her.

Baek Ji Won plays Ok Gye Hee, the mother of Cheon Ha Ri. She is a character who meticulously designs the succession plan to pass the group down to her own children instead of Cheon Yeo Ri. Having spent years walking on eggshells around her mother-in-law Baek Kyung Ja (Ye Soo Jung), she displays exceptional social savvy.

Lee Chang Hoon takes on the role of Go Pil Dong, an investigator at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. With excellent intuition and the ability to read situations, Go Pil Dong is a close friend of prosecutor Ma Gang Wook, with whom he shares a brotherly bond.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jo Hye Joo in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Do Wan in “Wedding Impossible”:

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