TWICE’s Sana Reflects On The Group's 10th Debut Anniversary, Being True To Herself, And More

TWICE’s Sana recently teamed up with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The photo shoot was created in collaboration with the clothing brand Alo. In the interview that followed, Sana shared her thoughts on TWICE’s 10th debut anniversary, being true to herself, and more.

When asked what it means to be “true to herself,” she said, “I try not to think of ‘being myself’ as something fixed. The version of myself that felt authentic a few years ago could be different now.” She continued, “I think being true to myself means accepting who I am at each stage of my life just as I am—even the awkward parts and the flaws.”

Sana also reflected on celebrating TWICE’s 10th debut anniversary through the group’s special album “TEN: The Story Goes On” last year. She shared, “Those were incredibly precious days for us. The members and I were physically exhausted—we barely had any time to rest over the past year—but we were happy.” She added, “The past 10 years with TWICE have gone by almost frighteningly fast. I’m proud, but it’s also a little scary because I feel like the next 10 years will pass just as quickly.”

The idol also spoke about her connection with Alo. “I really care about fit and fabric, and I’ve always liked Alo because the materials feel so soft against the skin,” she said. “Since I dance so much, the clothes are perfect for practice, and they’re also incredibly comfortable to wear while traveling.”

She continued, “During the Los Angeles stop of our “THIS IS FOR” world tour, I also visited the Alo Wellness Center. Trying out the different equipment really helped me feel better. We had three concerts there, and I visited the center before each performance. Having that time to take care of myself made me feel relaxed.”

Sana’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the Summer Edition of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

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