Seo In Guk Tries To Stop Park Ji Hyun From Leaving In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun find themselves at emotional crossroads in “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon finally began to acknowledge their feelings for one another. Cha Ji Yoon realized she had fallen in love with Kang Si Woo, while he also came to recognize his own feelings for her, allowing the two to finally confirm their mutual affection. However, Cha Ji Yoon was left devastated after learning that Kang Si Woo would be returning to the company’s U.S. branch once the TF (task force) project comes to an end. Standing across the street from him, she ultimately declared, “I’m leaving the TF team.”

The newly released stills show Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon sharing drinks alone after the company workshop. Although both are keenly aware of each other’s feelings, neither can bring themselves to break the silence, creating a palpable sense of tension between them.

In another set of stills, just as Cha Ji Yoon is about to leave, Kang Si Woo gently but firmly reaches out and grabs her wrist. Unable to reject him, Cha Ji Yoon looks back at him with wavering eyes, hinting at the emotional conversation that is about to unfold.

Episode 6 of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 7 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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