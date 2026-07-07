Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, And More Say Goodbye As “Doctor On The Edge” Reaches Its Finale

The cast of “Doctor on the Edge” shared their heartfelt farewell messages ahead of the drama’s finale!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Spoilers

Ahead of the final episode, the drama unveiled new stills featuring Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri, each doing their part to protect Pyeondong Island until the very end.

One still shows Do Ji Eui wearing a determined expression as he steps onto the stage to help Go Chang Mok (Kim Hae Gon). Another captures Yook Ha Ri carrying an armful of medical supplies inside the temporarily closed public health clinic. The images raise questions about the identity of the patient facing a life-threatening emergency and why Do Ji Eui has decided to help Go Chang Mok.

Another set of stills captures the island residents’ farewell gathering. In contrast to their awkward first meeting, the group has now become like a family, and the warm atmosphere is filled with affection. As they share drinks before saying goodbye, their genuine care for one another is evident, leaving viewers eager to see the final farewell they will exchange.

Lee Jae Wook shared, “The time I spent with Do Ji Eui is something I’ll cherish for a long time. Through ‘Doctor on the Edge,’ I learned and experienced so much. Above all, thanks to the support viewers gave us, I think this will remain an especially warm memory. Thank you sincerely for all the love and encouragement.”

Shin Ye Eun said, “Thank you for spending time with the people of Pyeondong Island and their never-dull daily lives, and for bringing them so much energy. Thanks to your support, even now that filming has wrapped and we’re approaching the final broadcast, I can look back on Pyeondong Island with a warm heart. Just like the island’s clear blue skies, I hope your lives are always filled with bright sunshine.”

Hong Min Ki, who played public health doctor Hyun Chi Yeon, commented, “Thank you to everyone who loved ‘Doctor on the Edge.’ I’d also like to express my gratitude to director Lee Myung Woo, writer Kim Ji Soo, all of the staff, and my fellow cast members for working so hard to create such a wonderful drama together. I hope you’ll stay with us until the very end by tuning in to the finale.”

Lee Soo Kyung, who played nurse Uhm Jung Sun, shared, “I’m sincerely grateful to everyone who stayed with us until the end and gave the drama so much love. ‘Doctor on the Edge’ has been an incredibly meaningful and unforgettable journey for me. I hope it also remains in viewers’ hearts as a drama that leaves behind warmth and lasting meaning.”

Lastly, Kim Yoon Woo, who played Yong Joo Cheon, remarked, “Thank you to everyone who loved ‘Doctor on the Edge’ and Joo Cheon. I was so happy to work with such wonderful people, and I learned so much during my time on Pyeondong Island. I think the emotions we experience through love are truly beautiful. I hope viewers can learn to love themselves just like Joo Cheon. I sincerely wish your lives will always be filled with happiness and smiles.”

The final episode of “Doctor on the Edge” airs on July 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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