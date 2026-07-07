2026 KOREA HOT TAIPEI Cancelled Due To Typhoon Bavi

2026 KOREA HOT TAIPEI will no longer be taking place.

On July 7, the organizers of the upcoming event, which was scheduled to take place this weekend, announced that it had been cancelled “due to disruptions by Typhoon Bavi.”

2026 KOREA HOT TAIPEI was originally scheduled to be held on July 11, with a lineup of performers that included GOT7’s Mark Tuan and BamBam, Kep1er, and tripleS.

The full English cancellation announcement is as follows:

Due to disruptions caused by Typhoon Bavi, the “2026 KOREA HOT TAIPEI” originally scheduled for July 11, 2026 has been cancelled. Ticket refund information can be found in this post and on the KHAM Ticketing website. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.

Source (1)