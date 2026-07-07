Jennie Rises To No. 1 On Billboard Pop Airplay Chart + New Peak On Hot 100 With Tame Impala Collab 'Dracula'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala have topped Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for the very first time with their hit remix of “Dracula”!

On July 7 local time, BIllboard revealed that Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” had soared to No. 1 on its Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States—marking both singers’ first No. 1 hit on the chart.

“Dracula” also rose to a new peak of No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100, its main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States.

Meanwhile, “Dracula” continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week.

On Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, “Dracula” held steady at its peak of No. 3, in addition to sweeping the No. 6 spot on both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song also maintained its position at No. 12 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart and climbed back up to No. 20 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Finally, Jennie rose to No. 78 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her 17th overall week on the chart as a solo artist.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!