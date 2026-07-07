Watch: Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Fall In Love While Investigating Unsolved Case In 'Spooky In Love' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has released a new teaser!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The new teaser begins with ace prosecutor Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) suggesting to hotel CEO Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) that they team up to solve a case together. As Cheon Yeo Ri can see and speak to ghosts, his plan is to use her ability to find clues to unsolved cases.

However, their partnership doesn’t go quite as smoothly as he’d hoped. As Cheon Yeo Ri locates crime scenes and hidden bodies using the testimony of the ghosts she encounters, the scaredy-cat Ma Gang Wook is constantly panicking due to being deathly afraid of ghosts. At one point, he even faints after Cheon Yeo Ri informs him that there is a ghost right next to him.

But despite the duo’s chaotic chemistry, romance eventually begins to blossom between them. Because anyone who touches Cheon Yeo Ri winds up seeing ghosts as well, she has always strictly avoided physical contact with other people—yet the teaser shows her holding hands with Ma Gang Wook, hinting at a change in her feelings.



Meanwhile, Ma Gang Wook, who has always been helplessly terrified when it comes to ghosts, starts to show a stronger side of himself as he valiantly protects Cheon Yeo Ri by taking her in his arms.

The teaser ends with Cheon Yeo Ri kindly approaching an elderly woman she mistakenly believes to be a ghost, only to be shocked when she realizes she’s a living human.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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