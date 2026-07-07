Lee Hyun Renews Contract With BIGHIT MUSIC

Lee Hyun has chosen to remain with his longtime agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

On July 8, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that Lee Hyun had renewed his exclusive contract with the company. The singer, who first debuted as a member of the co-ed group 8Eight in 2007, has been with BIGHIT MUSIC for 19 years.

“It is very meaningful to be able to continue our relationship with an artist who has been with the company since its early days,” said BIGHIT MUSIC. “We plan to actively support Lee Hyun’s activities based on the strong foundation of trust that we have built up over 19 years.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun remarked, “I have renewed my contract with BIGHIT MUSIC, which is both my musical hometown and my most dependable partner. This was based on our foundation of deep trust and respect for one another, just as it has been up until now”

The singer continued, “I hope to be more active in my career and to greet the fans who have been waiting for my music more frequently. I will create more opportunities to communicate through music and become a singer who never stops singing.”

He concluded, “Please show lots of anticipation and support for the new path I will walk together with BIGHIT MUSIC.”

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