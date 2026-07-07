Watch: Kim Hye Joon Must Choose Between Kang Hoon And Cha Woo Min In 'My Bias, My Boss' Teaser

tvN has released a new “love-triangle teaser” for its upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Kim Hye Joon will star as Nam Da Reum, the devoted fan who gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), but winds up growing unexpectedly close to the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The new teaser opens on Nam Da Reum working hard at Apello, where a large banner featuring Cha Woo Min’s face adorns the company building. Even as the tired Nam Da Reum fights off sleep, she passionately gives her new job her all, declaring in voice-over, “I’m going to become the favorite employee no matter what!”

When Nam Da Reum unexpectedly trips and falls, all of the contents of her bag come spilling out—and all the merch in her bag, including an official light stick, reveals that she’s a diehard fan of Cha Woo Min’s group D.N.X. Even her phone, which has a photo of Cha Woo Min as its lock screen, is streaming D.N.X’s music.

Then, at the same time, two different men help pick up her belongings while asking in tandem whether she’s okay. Torn between her beloved bias and her handsome new boss, Nam Da Reum says in voice-over, “A new bias has appeared in my life as a fangirl.” After making up her mind, she announces, “My bias is…”

Check out the new teaser below!

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Cha Woo Min in “Spirit Fingers” below:

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And watch Kang Hoon in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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