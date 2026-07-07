Kong Hyo Jin Is A Deadly Sniper Who Shoots To Kill In New Drama 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled its main poster!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On the surface, Yu Bo Na appears to be an ordinary office workers, but unbeknownst to others, she is actually Kingfisher, a famous “one-shot, one-kill” assassin who eliminates heinous criminals that have escaped justice. After returning to work following a three-year maternal leave, she resumes her dangerous double life.

The newly released main poster captures Yu Bo Na in action after returning to the field. A sniper known for her speed and accuracy, Yu Bo Na targets her prey from high vantage points and never misses.

Against the striking backdrop of Yu Bo Na taking aim, the poster’s tagline hints at her double life as a member of Sales Team 3, where their criminal targets are referred to as “clients” and the act of eliminating them is referred to as a “meeting.” The tagline reads, “Yu Bo Na of Sales Team 3 is starting a client meeting.”

“In this poster, we tried to capture the powerful aura of the killer Kingfisher that is hidden behind her everyday life as a married woman,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to the thrilling plot and unpredictable story of Yu Bo Na, who takes aim at criminals based on her own convictions.”

“There is an immense and unexpected contrast between Yu Bo Na’s warm, friendly charm and the ruthlessness of her sniper persona,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on Kong Hyo Jin’s unique transformation as she brings this one-of-a-kind character to life in her own way and anchors the drama.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Or check out her film “Hit-and-Run Squad” below!

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