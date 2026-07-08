'Doctor On The Edge' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Dips To All-Time Low

ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” ended on an all-time high in viewership!

On July 7, the drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Doctor on the Edge” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, marking a jump of one full percentage point from the previous night.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new romance drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent, marking a new all-time low for the show.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Doctor on the Edge”!

Watch “Doctor on the Edge” star Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And check out Shin Ye Eun’s drama “A Hundred Memories” below:

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