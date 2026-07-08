ATEEZ's Yunho Confirmed To Have Broken Up With Longtime Girlfriend

ATEEZ’s agency has confirmed that Yunho has parted ways with his longtime girlfriend.

On July 8, MHN Sports reported that Yunho had ended his long-term relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend approximately three months ago. According to the report, sources close to Yunho claimed that the two had been friends since their school days before developing a romantic relationship, and because they had known each other for such a long time, the breakup is said to have been difficult.

A representative of ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment responded by stating, “After personally checking with Yunho over the phone, he said that he never met or even spoke to [his ex] over the phone after ending their relationship.”

They added, “It’s true that their relationship ended completely at that time.”

Although Yunho has been swept up in dating rumors in the past, no official statement was ever made on his relationship until now.

Source (1)