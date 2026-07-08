Bae Jung Nam Seeks To Repay Hani’s Kindness After She Helps Him In New Drama “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has offered a glimpse of Hani and Bae Jung Nam’s unexpected encounter!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Hani plays Han Gyu Rim, an employee at a side dish shop with strong survival skills, while Bae Jung Nam plays Jo Heung Sik, a rough-around-the-edges but warmhearted man from Busan. Jo Heung Sik is expected to bring new energy to Han Gyu Rim’s daily life.

In the stills, Jo Heung Sik is unable to hide his tearful expression as he sits beside his mother after she regains consciousness following a collapse.

With gratitude for Han Gyu Rim’s help, he vows to find her and repay her kindness.

Jo Heung Sik’s attentiveness as he quietly stays by Han Gyu Rum’s side hints at the trust that will gradually develop between the two as well as the evolution of their relationship.

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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Also watch Bae Jung Nam in “Okay Madam”:

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