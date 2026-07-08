Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Are Polar-Opposite Partners In 'Flex X Cop 2'

SBS has released character posters for Season 2 of “Flex x Cop”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The first new poster captures the free-spirited Jin Yi Soo looking stylish and polished in a light blue suit. Notably, the detective is holding up a pair of gleaming gold handcuffs, hinting at the way he will use his vast fortune to aid his investigations.

Teasing his highly-anticipated return, the poster’s caption announces, “The flashiest detective is back in action.”

Meanwhile, the strict and principled Joo Hye Ra exudes an entirely different vibe as she stares down the camera while seated on her motorcycle. Sporting a black leather jacket and matching gloves, Joo Hye Ra exudes an intimidating aura befitting of the former ace of the police’s counterterrorism unit.

Both Joo Hye Ra’s gaze and her poster hint at her unwavering determination when it comes to catching criminals, with the caption reading, “There’s no such thing as a perfect crime.”

As Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra are polar opposites who differ in everything from their investigation methods to their sense of style, their chemistry and fun banter will be a key highlight of the upcoming season.

“Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae both perfected their characters by adding their own unique colors,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to the teamwork and chemistry of these two characters who have very different charms.”

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below!

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