Kim Min, Geum Hae Na, And Lee Tae Young Stand As Pillars Of Support For Lee Dong Wook And Kim Hye Joon In “A Shop For Killers 2”

“A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled new stills of Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon’s teammates!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The stills offer a glimpse of the bond between Min Hye (Geum Hae Na), Pasin (Kim Min), and Brother (Lee Tae Young) as they reunite with Jin Man and Ji An to protect Murthehelp.

Min Hye, an S-class killer from Murthehelp, shows contrasting charms with her warm gaze toward Ji An and her sharp charisma when facing enemies.

Pasin is set to once again deliver his powerful Muay Thai action scenes, as well as his unchanged chemistry with Jin Man.

With Brother, the brains behind Murthehelp, joining the team, the reunited members are expected to showcase their strong bond as they come together as a complete unit once again.

Geum Hae Na shared her thoughts on her character, saying, “Min Hye has undergone a lot of growth internally as well. In Season 1, she fought for Jin Man, but now she’ll fight alongside Ji An to protect Murthehelp.”

She continued, “This season is just as spectacular. I got to take on new action sequences and had many new experiences.”

Kim Min also shared, “There will be action scenes that utilize various locations and different styles.”

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with Episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

In the meantime, watch Lee Tae Young in “Search” on Viki below:

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