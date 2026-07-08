TWICE's Sana Confirmed To Make Acting Debut

TWICE’s Sana is set to take on her first acting role!

On July 8, a media outlet reported that Sana will star in the new film “Nyangi” (literal title).

In response to the report, Sana’s agency JYP Entertainment confirmed, “Sana will star as a lead in the film ‘Nyangi.'”

“Nyangi” is a joint Korea-Japan production project, with Japanese actor Satoh Takeru starring as the male lead. With this, Sana takes on her first acting challenge 11 years after her debut.

Shooting is reportedly scheduled to begin in Japan in the second half of this year, and the crew will consist entirely of Korean staff.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Sana’s groupmate Dahyun in “You Are the Apple of My Eye”:

Watch Now

Or check out Satoh Takeru in “An Incurable Case of Love”:

Watch Now

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