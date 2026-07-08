Namkoong Min Makes A Daring Escape From The Police Station In “The Husband”

Namkoong Min will be escaping the police station to save his wife in “The Husband”!

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

Previously in “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) told his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) that he wanted a divorce. The following day, Go Se Yoon was kidnapped by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung).

Afterwards, Kang Tae Joo found himself in a desperate situation after being urgently arrested on suspicion of ordering his wife’s kidnapping and murder based on words he drunkenly blurted out. He later met Lee Soo Hyung (Park Byung Eun), a man whose identity remains unknown, in the police station restroom, hinting at what would happen next.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, the newly released stills show Kang Tae Joo escaping from the police station through the darkness after a power outage leaves the building completely dark.

While being questioned in the interrogation room, Kang Tae Joo calmly walks out into the hallway and moves through the station before quickly climbing the stairs in an attempt to escape.

Above all, the sight of Kang Tae Joo precariously hanging from a single drainage pipe in an effort to evade the police creates a heart-pounding moment, raising questions about whether he will successfully escape from the police station.

The production team said, “Episode 3 will reveal important details about why Kang Tae Joo had no choice but to run away despite knowing he would be pursued by the police. Please look forward to Namkoong Min’s portrayal of extreme psychological changes and action sequences filled with tension.”

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on July 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki:

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