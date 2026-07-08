Watch: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And More Display Perfect Teamwork On Set Of “Agent Kim Reactivated”

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a new making-of video!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released making-of video highlights the warm and professional atmosphere behind the cameras, showing the cast’s dedication while capturing lighter moments between takes.

So Ji Sub shares a sweet bond with his on-screen daughter Seo Su Min, posing for photos together and creating a cheerful atmosphere on set. Seo Su Min also brings her own energy to the video as she gives the behind-the-scenes crew a tour of her character’s room.

Choi Dae Hoon adds to the warm atmosphere during scenes set at a taekwondo academy. While filming with the child actors, he is seen joking and playing with them between takes. However, when the cameras start rolling, he quickly shifts into character and focuses alongside So Ji Sub to capture the perfect shots.

During a larger-scale action scene, So Ji Sub showcases his professionalism by carefully discussing choreography, timing, and direction with his co-star. He and Choi Dae Hoon also build strong on-screen chemistry through multiple takes while keeping the atmosphere lively with playful bloopers and moments of laughter.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” below:

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Also check out Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” on Viki:

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