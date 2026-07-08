Actor Lee Jung Hyun Confirms Marriage Plans

Actor Lee Jung Hyun will be tying the knot this year!

On July 8, a media outlet reported that Lee Jung Hyun will hold his wedding ceremony at a location in Seoul this coming December.

In response to the report, EPLE ENT confirmed his marriage plans alongside the news of signing an exclusive contract with the actor.

Lee Jung Hyun left a strong impression in the 2018 tvN drama “Mr. Sunshine,” where he perfectly portrayed the role of Japanese Sergeant Tsuda. Since then, he has built a solid filmography by appearing in various projects including the dramas “Sweet Home,” “Snowdrop,” “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection,” and “Reverse” as well as the film “Shark: The Beginning.”

Currently, Lee Jung Hyun is appearing in the drama “New Recruit 4,” which is set to conclude in July. He is also set to star in the film “New Recruit: The Movie.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Lee Jung Hyun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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