Watch: Ji Sung Learns An Apartment Holds The Key To A 10 Billion Won Fortune In “The Apartment Job” Teaser

Upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has released a new teaser!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The newly released teaser opens with Park Hae Kang bowing respectfully to a group of VIPs atop a mountain before the next scenes reveal that he’s the operator of an illegal gambling den.

The mood shifts when Park Yong Man (Jung Jin Young) voices his concern, warning, “How much longer are you going to keep running that gambling den? It’s dangerous. You should shut it down and get out while you still can,” highlighting the close bond between the two.

The teaser then introduces Lee Chung Won (Park Byung Eun), a construction company CEO and penthouse resident. He asks, “Do you have 10 billion won (approximately $6,631,100)?” as viewers are introduced to the secret organization “One Club,” whose membership fee is 10 billion won.

Soon after, Hae Kang’s gambling operation is shut down, and Yong Man is taken away by the authorities. Determined to raise money to save him, Hae Kang begins searching for a new scheme. Realizing that weddings bring in large amounts of congratulatory money, he and his gang decide to stage a fake wedding. Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) reacts in shock, asking, “Me? I’m getting married today?” The teaser then shows Ha Ri in a wedding gown and Hae Kang posing as the groom as they walk into the wedding hall together, hinting at how the two become entangled.

In the latter half of the teaser, Hae Kang’s plan to earn 10 billion won shifts to an apartment complex. Gecko (Kim Won Hae) tells him, “There’s a lot of money in that apartment that you don’t know about. You could even make 10 billion won there!”

The teaser ends with Hae Kang smiling and raising one hand as he says in a voice-over, “You’re telling me I can make 10 billion won in this apartment?”

Watch the teaser below!

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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