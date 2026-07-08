Red Velvet Unveils New Design Of Official Light Stick

Get ready for a sweet new version of Red Velvet’s official light stick!

On July 8, Red Velvet unveiled a teaser for Version 2 of their official light stick. Featuring a brand-new design, the updated light stick resembles a cupcake, complete with the group’s signature “RV” logo on top like a cherry.

Check out the first look at Red Velvet’s cute new light stick below!

While you wait for more updates, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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And Yeri (Kim Ye Rim) in “BITCH X RICH 2”:

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