WinWin Leaves NCT And SM + Shares Heartfelt Letter To Fans

WinWin is officially parting ways with SM Entertainment.

On July 8, SM Entertainment announced that WinWin’s exclusive contract with the agency has come to an end. As a result, he will also conclude his activities as a member of NCT.

The agency shared the following statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to sincerely thank all NCT fans for your continued love and unwavering support. Following careful discussions with WinWin, we have mutually agreed to conclude his exclusive contract, effective July 9. Accordingly, WinWin will conclude all activities as a member of NCT. We are deeply grateful to WinWin, who has been with SM Entertainment for more than 10 years since his trainee days. We sincerely thank him for the time we have shared together and wholeheartedly support him as he embarks on a new journey. Thank you.

Following the announcement, WinWin shared a heartfelt letter via his personal Instagram. His letter read:

Hello, this is WinWin. From 2016 to 2026—10 years have passed by so fast. Looking back on the past decade, I wanted to write this letter from the bottom of my heart. From starting out as a trainee to debuting as a member of NCT 127 and later WayV, I’m simply filled with gratitude for all the people I’ve met and the precious connections I’ve made over the past 10 years. Sometimes I look through old photos from years ago, and every single picture brings back countless memories and the stories behind them. There were certainly times when I was exhausted and days when I faced setbacks and hardships. But even more than that, what remains in my heart are the many moments filled with happiness, joy, and unforgettable emotions. Even though time has passed, those small but precious memories have always been my greatest source of strength. They gave meaning to every step I took and ultimately became the driving force that made me who I am today. When I was still young and inexperienced, SM gave me the opportunity to debut as a member. They also gave me the chance to stand on stages around the world and meet all of you. From the very first moment I stepped on stage as an SM artist until now, I know I wouldn’t be the person I am today without those experiences. And I never would have had the chance to meet the countless people who recognized me, supported me, and loved me. These past 10 years will remain one of the most precious chapters of my life for years to come. Lastly, I’d like to sincerely thank Czennie, WayZenNi, and every fan who has been by my side throughout this journey. I hope the past decade will remain a warm, beautiful, and unforgettable memory for all of you as well. Moving forward, I’ll never forget the dream I had when I first started. I’ll continue to do my very best with the same unwavering heart and keep growing into a better version of myself. To everyone reading this letter, I wish you peace, happiness, and good fortune. I sincerely hope all of your dreams come true. Thank you.

WinWin debuted as a member of NCT 127 in 2016 before joining WayV in 2019. In 2021, he established his own studio in China and has since focused primarily on his individual activities there, including starring in dramas and appearing on variety shows.

We wish WinWin all the best in his future endeavors!

Watch WinWin in “Sweet Games”:

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