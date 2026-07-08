Lee Seung Gi And Lee Da In Welcome Their Second Child

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are now parents of two!

On July 8, JTBC reported that the couple welcomed a baby boy the previous day. Both the mother and newborn are reportedly healthy, with Lee Seung Gi staying by Lee Da In’s side.

Responding to the report, a representative from Lee Seung Gi’s side confirmed, “Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed a baby boy yesterday afternoon. Both the mother and child are healthy.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married in March 2023 and welcomed their first daughter in February 2024.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Lee Seung Gi in “Mouse”:

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And Lee Da In in “My Dearest”:

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