Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Kim Hye Joon Go All In As War Erupts In “A Shop For Killers 2”

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon are gearing up for an all-out war in “A Shop for Killers 2”!

Based on the novel “The Killer’s Shopping List,” “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released posters capture the moment the black-market platform Murthehelp, led by Jin Man and Ji An, clashes with an even stronger Babylon, now reinforced by its East Asia branch. Also reunited on Jin Man’s side are his trusted allies and strongest fighters—Min Hye (Geum Hae Na) and Pasin (Kim Min)—along with the team’s strategist Brother (Lee Tae Young).

Facing them are Babylon’s forces, including Season 1’s main villain Bale (Jo Han Sun), as well as newly introduced key figures Kusanagi (Jung Yun Ha), Q (Hyunri), and Jay (Masaki Okada), all of whom exude an intimidating presence. As the two sides face off, the tagline “An Unavoidable War” hints at Babylon’s full-scale assault and Murthehelp’s desperate counterattack to protect the shopping mall.

The newly released trailer marks the beginning of a new war as Babylon’s global organization finally makes its move. Determined to bring down Jin Man, Babylon targets his greatest weakness—his niece Ji An—while Jin Man once again steps forward to protect her, setting the stage for an intense battle from which neither side can retreat.

Meanwhile, after leaving the shopping mall of her own accord, Ji An finds herself caught in another unexpected crisis. A scene of her crying out in despair raises questions about what ultimately forces her to return to the world of killers. Her determined declaration, “Listen carefully, Uncle,” along with her newfound confidence as the head of the shopping mall standing on the front lines, highlights just how much Ji An has grown.

Adding to the intrigue, Jay’s cryptic remark, “It’s been a long time, Jeong Jin Man,” hints at a hidden past connecting Jin Man and the mercenaries of Babylon’s East Asia branch.

The trailer concludes with a barrage of action-packed sequences, featuring everything from humanoid robots and large-scale gunfights to brutal hand-to-hand combat and an arsenal of flashy weapons, promising an even bigger and more spectacular scale than Season 1.

Watch the teaser below:

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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And check out Kim Hye Joon in “Sinkhole”:

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